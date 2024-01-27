Grand final precinct among ideas to make NTFA even better in season 2024

With the NTFA revealing their new president Damien Rhind in November, it presents as an opportune time to reflect on where the league could improve in season 2024.
Firstly, it's important to look at what the association have done well in recent years under previous president Scott Rigby.
Women's footy
The NTFA have created a competition clubs want to be a part of with East Coast jumping on board last year and St Pats seeking a licence for this year.
It would take the total number of teams across the two divisions to 14, further making it the envy of some already-established Victorian competitions.
The fostering of the women's competition is something the league should be proud of.
One of the highlights of last season was the number of days there were men's and women's matches played at the same venue.
This promotes strong club culture and inclusion as well as more eyeballs on all games.
The combined Gala Round which saw both women's divisions come together for six matches at George Town in May looked to have been a positive introduction.
The increase in Friday night matches was also a big tick for numerous reasons, including allowing clubs to spread out their volunteers.
Big grand final crowds
The season finished with a bang with just over 8000 people attending the premier division grand final day at UTAS Stadium, a significant increase on the 6249 last year.
The league clearly has a product local communities and footy fans love.
Getting all the NTFA grand finals back to the pristine UTAS Stadium in 2022 was among the association's biggest achievements in recent years.
Rigby had previously told The Examiner the NTFA had not played their deciders at UTAS for a decade until 2021.
Having the division one men and women play on one weekend and then the premier division the next weekend has worked beautifully.
The Deloraine versus Bridgenorth round-one clash, played as a curtain-raiser to the Hawthorn v North Melbourne AFL match at UTAS, was another great day, especially for Deloraine's flood-recovery effort.
League best and fairest nights
There have been positives of the premier and division one online counts which have happened the past two seasons.
They have allowed keen onlookers to gather at their clubs and watch together in a casual environment on the Sunday after grand final day.
The count has then been followed by a presentation night weeks after all the finals.
This perhaps worked best when COVID was rife but a switch back to tradition is needed. These awards are currently not getting the limelight they deserve.
Best and fairest awards are important to footballers and the occasion should feel special which is what comes with an in-person event.
The count and presentation should be on the same night because it creates buzz in the lead-up and thrills at the ceremony.
It should be held in either the week before the finals or during.
Grand final day length
NTFA premier grand final day was too long with the men's senior decider starting at 4pm about two hours later than most of their games during the season.
It followed the under-18 boys, premier women's and reserves matches and opened the possibility for too much alcohol to be involved by then.
For whatever reason, there was a blow-up in the crowd in the third quarter with police and security getting involved.
The association must strive to make the big dance more family friendly.
One idea would be to spread the four grand finals across Invermay Park and UTAS Stadium and introduce an Australian Open tennis-style ground pass.
One ticket would get you into both venues with it possible to go through a gate that allows you to do that with ease.
Two grand finals could be played at Invermay and the other two at UTAS, ensuring no games start later than 2.30pm.
The league could consider changing up who plays where year-on-year and also stagger the start times of each match.
While not an AFL stadium, Invermay Park boasts arguably the best surface that country footy teams play on in Australia.
Creating a family-friendly atmosphere should be prioritised over all teams playing at UTAS on the same day.
Ramp up filming of matches
While there appeared to be filming at some NTFA games this year, a major concern from the sidelines was that numerous off-the-ball hits were missed and went unpunished.
There were incidents that warranted long suspensions and the league needs to get serious about this.
The introduction of a comprehensive system of compulsory filming of at least senior men's games would help act as a deterrent for players.
And based on president Rhind's opening press conference he appears to be keen to do more in terms of live-streaming matches.
Financing the equipment presents as a challenge but it would be worth the money to improve competition safety.
The Examiner pushed hard last season to get the NTFA to provide key tribunal information including names, charges and outcomes just as the TSL was doing.
This came after two Rocherlea reserve players copped lengthy bans in August with one receiving 30 weeks and another 12 weeks.
Even more worryingly, those cases related to umpire abuse and the game was called off.
Tribunal information for The Examiner came more freely by finals time and there were numerous tribunal cases to report on during the finals.
Publicising tribunal outcomes is a significant deterrent for poor on-field behaviour and the NTFA should be prepared to provide information from round one next year.
The NWFL introduced cameras at football grounds across the Coast last year.
Finals allocation transparency
While sharing the finals among the clubs has had its positives, the South Launceston versus Rocherlea senior men's blockbuster preliminary final should have been played in Launceston to maximise crowd attendance.
The premier division preliminary finals were held at George Town but the Saints didn't have any teams playing on the day.
Six Launceston-based teams featured across the four grades with Bridgenorth and Longford (reserves) being the only out-of-town sides.
The league drew big crowds for the finals and this appeared to be a missed opportunity.
Transparency is perhaps the bigger issue as it's not clear why particular venues are chosen for particular matches when there's likely good reason.
Two examples stood out last season.
Hillwood senior men's team, who technically won a home semi-final, hosted South Launceston at Bridgenorth on a Saturday.
Then Rocherlea and Longford played the other semi-final at Hillwood on that Sunday.
Rhind expressed openness to all ideas that could potentially make the league better with his motto "reflect, review and improve".
"That's what we'll be doing when it comes to the finals in 2024, we'll be reviewing the 2023 finals and seeing what we can do better," he said.
"There are probably things we can add to that to add to the excitement and build up as well."
He said there was always conjecture and debate about finals allocation and the league would continue to work on its criteria.
He explained the NTFA strove to be inclusive of all clubs and the finals were about more than the particular teams competing.
"The success of our finals series is about the whole competition and every club, even if they're not participating," he said.
"It gives them something to strive towards if the NTFA can put on a good finals series."
As for the online vote counts, Rhind said the league had received positive feedback from some clubs about having the ability to hold an event at their own clubrooms and tune in.
But he said he was open to different perspectives to make it the best-possible event.
While acknowledging it had been great when the NTFA had live-streamed its deciders in recent seasons, he wasn't sure if live-streaming would extend past grand finals.
He reiterated the board wasn't afraid of exploring opportunities.
