Weekly wrap: A day observed by many in many different ways

Australia Day was observed by Launcestonians in many different ways this year.
Some got out and about to beaches in the region, some went for a bike ride or a run, some found a shady tree in City Park and lazed the day away.
Our photographers captured the day from all angles. Here are some examples.
Here are some more.
Charmaine Manuel reported our Mayor had some choice words for those who criticised the City Of Launceston Council's decision to not hold events on January 26. He did not hold back.
Congratulations to some of our Australia Day honour winners.
Brian James and Ian Gabites.
In other news, I reported on how the federal Labor government's change to stage three tax cuts will result in tax cuts for all, yes, all taxpayers. You read that correctly.
And finally, I want to write about you. We need your help to highlight local champions and the good work they do every day. Fill out the form if you know anyone we should feature in The Examiner.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
