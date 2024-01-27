Why Tasmanian David Hall is gearing up for another gruelling Tour de Cure

Not many can attest to finishing one Tour de Cure, let alone three.
But it's the determination to help fund a cure for cancer that keeps Hobart born David Hall going, as he prepares for a nine-day sprint to Adelaide in March.
The annual Signature Tour will see 138 cyclist ride to raise money for cancer research and support.
Mr Hall said cancer had a history of afflicting his family and friends.
"I hadn't originally planned on riding but a good mate of mine is currently battling stage four bowel cancer," Mr Hall said.
"One of my grade three students was diagnosed with leukaemia last year as well.
"I thought if they can go through those treatments, now's probably a good time for me to get on the bike and try and raise some money for a cure."
The ride starts March 14 and Mr Hall is preparing himself to take on 180 to 190 kilometre days.
"A lot of it is the mental game, it's a lot of hard work to get ready for the tour," he said.
"You might do 160 kilomtres one day and 180 the next; there's some really big riding days with lots of climbing to go into it as well."
Mr Hall lost his father to brain cancer in 2017, and said cancer was a disease that did not discriminate.
"It's just a horrible disease and really I despise everything about it to be honest...I would really like to see it gone," Mr Hall said.
With a fundraising goal of $12,000, Mr Hall is already over halfway there at $7,770.
"I've hit my target every time so over the over the course of my other three tours, I think I've raised $37,000.
Donations to Mr Hall's Tour de Cure ride can be made through the Tour de Cure website.
