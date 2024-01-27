Mainstream markets wouldn't sell her Creepy Creations, so Ange started her own

All she wanted was somewhere to sell her dolls.
Ange Natoli's Creepy Creations - horror inspired, upcycled old dolls and toys - couldn't seem to fit in anywhere with traditional family friendly markets in Tasmania.
So she decided to start her own, and thus the Alternative Market was born.
After an overwhelmingly busy opening day on Saturday, Ms Natoli said there was already a wait list of 20 businesses hoping to get in.
"When I started Creepy Creations, I got knocked back by quite a lot of markets," Ms Natoli said.
"It was understandable though because a lot were church affiliated or family friendly, so mine wouldn't really fit in."
Lilydale Market took me in and were great, but there was such a gap. I spoke to so many of these stallholders that couldn't bring a lot of their stuff, so this is really for everybody."
The slogan goes if you can't find it, make it yourself, and that's exactly what she did.
And after months of searching and preparing, Max Fry Hall in Trevallyn proved to be the perfect spot.
But after the first opening, it was clear The Alternative Market would have to expand.
"The response was amazing from the community and that's what really propelled it ahead," Ms Natoli said.
"It's already too tight it is in there at the moment, but I love this hall so we're going to see if we can use the outdoor space as well."
One stallholder, Brandon Richardson of studiomagicvault, said the market was "absolutely fantastic."
"It's brings a whole bunch of people together, who usually don't get represented," Mr Richardson said.
"It's fantastic seeing all these people out and about and interacting with each other."
He said next to a few big statewide alternative market events, there wasn't much happening locally.
"We have TasPop and Geek Market ... here local artists can come and say 'hey, this is us'," he said.
Ms Natoli said the Alternative Market would run on the last Saturday of each month.
"Everybody's welcome, we do need a gold coin entry to help cover the cost of his beautiful hall," she said.
"It's been so much fun doing it, we have some great food and local producers here as well, and amazing artists that have some really unique things you don't see anywhere else."
