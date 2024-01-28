Moving to Tasmania? Here are some essential items you'll need

It's no surprise that everyone wants to live in Tasmania, even if they don't know it yet.
With great food and drink, beautiful wilderness abound and a world famous seal, who wouldn't want to live here?
But there's a few items you'll need to help you adjust to life here, so The Examiner has compiled a starter kit to help you get ready.
Tasmania sits closer to the polar zone compared to the mainland, so you'll need a decent puffer jacket to get you through the winter months.
A record low temperature of -14.2 degrees for Tasmania was observed at Liawenee in the state's Central Highlands in 2020, colder even than parts of Antarctica.
Luckily, there's hiking and camping shops abound in Launceston to help you out, like Allgoods who's been around for over 70 years.
A pair of Blundstones should be handed to you as you get off the plane in Tasmania, but in case they aren't, there's a range of shops here in Launnie that stock them.
Designed to take on Tasmania's rugged landscape, the iconic boots have been worn by Tasmanians since the the late 1800s.
While they're no longer manufactured here, you'd be hard pressed to find a Tasmanian without a pair of these on their feet, or in their closet.
Once you start driving on Tasmanian roads, you'll likely come across these unique stickers on the back windscreens of cars.
The family owned business was born out of a love for Tasmania's wilderness, and 50 per cent of profits made from the stickers and patches go towards environmental organisations.
Once you've taken your car over the Bass Strait, you can find them stocked at Red Herring in Launceston.
Congratulations on moving to Tasmania, you are now a JackJumpers fan.
And why wouldn't you be? In their first ever 2021 season, the Jackies marched all the way to the grand final against the Sydney Kings.
With slogans like "Defend the Island", the JackJumpers have grown to become a well-respected team in their infancy, and the atmosphere at their games has been described by some as "electric".
Tasmanian music goes hard, but no one rocks harder than Hobart punk rockers Luca Brasi.
Born out of St Helens, the four-piece released their sixth studio album The World Don't Owe You Anything in September last year.
Not to mention their 2016 Triple J Like a Version cover of Paul Kelly's How to make Gravy also landed in the number 21 spot in Triple J's Hottest 100 'Like A Version' countdown.
If you make it here in time, you can catch them playing at Forth Pub or the Odeon Theatre in March, part of a Tassie-only tour.
Is this list satisfactory? What did we miss? Let us know in the comments below.
