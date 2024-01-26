'He races with all heart': Alonso flying under the Launceston Cup radar

Mangalore trainer Debbie Cannan heads to Launceston knowing Flying Alonso is running with confidence ahead of his biggest test in the $90,000 Group 2 Launceston Cup Final (515m) on Saturday night.
The son of Flying Ricciardo arrived from New South Wales last September with a modest racing career record.
He runs in the $60,000-to-the-winner feature off box eight at $18, with Cannan particularly proud of Flying Alonso for making it into the Launceston Cup and rising through the grade since arriving in the state.
"I can't speak highly of the dog - he races with all heart and is a real absolute trier," Cannan said.
"We've worked on a few problems since Nick (Cutri) sent him over from New South Wales and he is running to his best, that is all you can ask, inside draw would have suited him better but he will run well I am hoping."
Flying Alonso won the last heat from Hyper Force in 29.71 seconds bringing up his 10th career win from 33 starts.
Under the guidance of Cannan, the black chaser has won six races from 12 outings, having already set a personal best time for the 515-metre journey in Launceston clocking 29.58 seconds set back in last December.
Cannan isn't fazed being the outsider in races having won the 2011 Australian Cup with St. Pierre at $16.80.
The Mangalore-based kennel has previously recorded a victory in the Group 2 Launceston Cup, with former NSW sprinter Varco in 2014, while running placings with former chasers Regent Eagle and Sultan's Swing.
There are few Tasmanian-based owners also involved with Flying Alonso making up the Otb Astro Syndicate.
Cannan admits both Fast Minardi (box two) and Raider's Guide (box seven) are the ones to be in the event.
"Flying Alonso has stepped up to the plate and to make the Launceston Cup is a great achievement," she said.
The Launceston Cup final is race seven on Saturday night due to jump at 9:46pm.
1. Nitro Harvey $3.80
2. Fast Minardi $2.25
3. Star Of Venus $34
4. Supreme Leader $11
5. Nyah Nyan Demon $51
6. Harden Up Johnny $19
7. Raider's Guide $2.80
8. Flying Alonso $18
9. Elsa Boloney (1st Res) $51
10. Black Danger (2nd Res) $41
