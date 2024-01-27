The truth about Australia Day, 'Invasion Day' and the First Fleet

Tasmania Zoo is a great Launceston attraction and we are lucky to have it. What isn't so great is the claim by this facility about being wheelchair friendly. I was told over the phone we could easily push my elderly father around the zoo only to be completely disappointed on arrival at how difficult it really was. We struggled to even get into the cafe on January 1 and soon gave up due to the gravel and general uneven surfaces. I was probably expecting too much to have fully paved surfaces this far away from the city but to actually be led astray by the staff and then refused a full refund in such an aggressive and ill mannered way will stick in my mind. I am mainly writing this to warn others about touring the facility by wheelchair. Don't get me wrong, it is a wonderful zoo if you are on two feet but the attitude around wheelchair accessibility clearly needs a rethink. Could anyone provide more discussion on what wheelchair accessibility really means? Or is it something we like to pay lip service to but not actually do anything about?