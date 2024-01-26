Tassie doctor with cancer wins Australian of the Year for melanoma research

A Launceston born professor with incurable cancer, has won the Australian of the Year award for his pioneering work on melanoma treatments.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
In a Facebook post, Premier Jeremy Rockliff congratulated "Tasmanian born and bred " Professor Richard Scolyer who was named the joint winner.
"If you've ever met Richard Scolyer, or even just heard his story you would know what I'm talking about," the Premier wrote.
"A Tasmanian born and bred, he's at the cutting edge of cancer treatment. All despite being in the fight of his life against the disease himself."
"Because of Richard, and his team's work, we are so much closer to finding a cure for cancer," the Premier said.
"In my book, that's as Australian as you can get."
Professor Scolyer accepted the award with Professor Georgina Long, his friend and co-medical director at the Melanoma Institute Australia.
Dr Scolyer and Dr Long's immunotherapy approach to advanced melanoma, which activates a patient's immune system, has made the disease curable.
Now diagnosed with incurable grade four brain cancer, Professor Scolyer's scientific work has become personal.
In his acceptance speech, Professor Scolyer said his future is "now measured in months rather than decades".
"I don't want to die," he said.
His friend Professor Long said she hoped " for nothing more than the both of us, in 12 months' time, to be standing here, passing the baton".
Both dedicated their speech to melanoma patients who did not survive and called for influencers and advertisers to "stop glamorising tanning."
They also called for a national melanoma strategy, along with more targeted screening.
"We can love this sunburnt country without the sunburn. Our mission is zero deaths from melanoma," Dr Long said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.