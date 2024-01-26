Massive cruise ship cancels Tasmania visit amid marine pilots' strike

A 2,400-capacity cruise ship has cancelled its scheduled port call in Tasmania this Sunday after the maritime union launched industrial action over pay, TasPorts confirmed.
The escalation in industrial action followed the latest round of negotiations over a new pay bargain for pilots - the specialist port-based boat handlers that guide ships through hazardous local waters.
TasPorts offered a 12 per cent salary increase over three years, but the members of the Australian Maritime Officers Union rejected the deal, and instead applied to the Fair Work Commission to launch protected industrial action.
In a statement on Friday, state-owned TasPorts said it was "deeply disappointed" that the cruise ship Disney Wonder cancelled its Sunday port call in Hobart as a result.
"While TasPorts respects the right for pilots to take protected industrial action, we have been public with our concerns regarding the devastation this causes to customers, communities and the Tasmanian economy," the statement read.
The ship would have delivered over 2000 passengers and 900 crew into Hobart, providing a shot in the arm for the state economy.
"We are exploring all options to maintain pilot coverage, and we are calling on the AMOU to negotiate an agreement that is fair and reasonable so Tasmania's safe and reliable port operations can be resumed."
The Australian Maritime Officers Union has been contacted for comment.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer Michael Bailey said he was "concerned" about the escalation of the situation in Tasmanian ports.
"If industrial action between pilots and TasPorts continues, our island's economy will pay the price," Mr Bailey said.
"As an island state, we depend on shipping for exports and imports. Just about every industry from mining to tourism depends on shipping in one way or another.
"The business community is urging the pilots, their union representatives and TasPorts to sort this out quickly before the situation gets any worse."
The situation in Tasmania comes amid an escalation of strike action on the mainland, where the Australian Maritime Union is threatening to shut down ports owned by DP World over pay and conditions demands.
