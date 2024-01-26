New bike trails hope to create major tourism hub for mountain bikers

Mountain biking enthusiasts don't have to wait any longer with the opening of the final upper section of the Tippogoree Hills Mountain Bike Trails on Australia Day 2024.
The final trail's opening marks the end of a 4-year project that hopes to boost tourism in George Town and attract mountain bike tourists who've been identified as a big part of the region's tourism market.
George Town Mayor Greg Kieser said " the core objective of the mountain bike trail project is to diversify George Town's existing tourism portfolio, boosting the local business economy, and improving economic, recreational and social opportunities for the George Town municipality."
"With both the Mount George and Tippogoree Hills Trails now complete, George Town will complement and add to the mountain biking narrative in Northeast Tasmania."
"George Town is less than one hour from Launceston, has an abundance of natural assets and attractions, and all the major services of an established town centre, making it an excellent choice for holiday goers wanting to visit Tasmania's newest trail destination," he said
The final upper section of the Tippogoree Hills Trail Network includes three trails descending adding a further 10km of riding to the already popular trail network.
The trails are all rated Blue Square, or intermediate, with a mixture of jump, gravity, and adventure trail styles.
It is accessible via shuttle service or by pedaling up the service access road.
When combined with the existing trails in the lower section of the Tippogoree Hills, riders can enjoy prolonged descents of up to 9km from the top back to the trail head in Lauriston Park.
The opening of the trails coincides with Round 2 of the Tas Gravity Enduro Series, which includes the State Championship.
After George Town Chamber of Commerce recognised the impact mountain biking destinations had on boosting local visitor economies, the council and Bell Bay Aluminium commissioned a feasibility study and prepared a draft design in their bid for federal funding of the project.
Member for Bass Bridget Archer said she was "incredibly proud" of the completed trails which she supported as the former George Town Mayor and which eventually secured federal funding.
In 2019, the Federal government contributed $4.4 million to the project.
"The trail has firmly put George Town on the map as a destination for mountain bike enthusiasts of all levels, evidenced by the growing number of visitors from near and far," Mrs Archer said.
