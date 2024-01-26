Planned multi-million Mowbray recreation centre a step closer to reality

Developments for a planned $43.6 million Northern suburbs community, sport and recreation centre in Mowbray are moving along.
Due to be complete in late 2025, "The Hub" is a step closer to being realised with the release of the main tender for construction of the facility.
Once built The Hub will be the state's largest community and recreational sporting facility, with over 10,000 square metres of space.
A Parliamentary inquiry held in October last year revealed the facility would be the new home for netball in the North, and be the new site for PCYC Launceston.
Acting Minister for Sport and Recreation, Roger Jaensch, said The Hub would help to address a critical shortage of indoor sporting facilities in Launceston.
"We have set a bold target of Tasmania becoming the healthiest state in Australia and we recognise this requires suitable infrastructure," Mr Jaensch said.
Mowbray Heights Primary will also benefit directly from The Hub through a connecting gateway that will connect the school to the facilities.
Mr Jaensch said The Hub would improve access to local community, sport and recreation infrastructure and infrastructure programs in the Northern suburbs, while giving locals a safe place to meet.
"The Hub's design has been guided by several key principles including well-being, security and safety," he said.
Infrastructure Tasmania is seeking tenders from construction contractors to build the new centre after the Development Application was approved by the City of Launceston in November 2023.
The tender will be released on January 27 and will close on March 1.
Further information, including prequalification requirements and how to tender, is available on the tenders website at www.tenders.tas.gov.au.
