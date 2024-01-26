The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Planned multi-million Mowbray recreation centre a step closer to reality

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 27 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concept design of the Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub. Picture file
Concept design of the Northern Suburbs Community Recreational Hub. Picture file

Developments for a planned $43.6 million Northern suburbs community, sport and recreation centre in Mowbray are moving along.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.