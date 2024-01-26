Magistrate condemns man who called a policeman a bearded Osama bin Laden motherf----er

A 25-year-old man who abused a Tasmania Police officer by calling him a "bearded Osama bin Laden motherf---er" had made a racist and unacceptable remark, a Launceston magistrate said in sentencing.
Billy Borbaud pleaded guilty in November to a large number of offences between June and September 2022, including several counts of resisting and using abusive language to a police officer, three counts of unlawfully possessing a dangerous article in a public place and trespassing.
Magistrate Evan Hughes ordered a pre-sentence report.
In sentencing, Mr Hughes said that he had considered an increased penalty for Borbaud under section 11B of the Sentencing Act, which says it is an aggravating factor if hatred or prejudice against a victim is based on racial grounds.
Mr Hughes said he would take into account that Borbaud was intoxicated at the time he made the remark.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said it was not a thing Borbaud would normally say.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said that police would not seek to cross examine Borbaud about whether he was a racist.
Mr Hughes said Borbaud had been in possession of a knife a number of times he had been arrested by police.
He said Boarbaud's racist words to a police officer needed to be condemned.
"Racism needs to be denounced and sentenced accordingly," he said.
"I take into account that the defendant was intoxicated when he engaged with police and that he does not hold racist beliefs generally," Mr Hughes said.
The court heard that he served a prison sentence in 2021 and was released in April 2022
In September 2022 in Launceston Borbaud had two knives in his possession when he was arrested in Garnett Street.
The court heard that Borbaud came to Tasmania from Victoria in 2021 and had been homeless at the time of the offending.
"That you used prison as a place of accommodation is deeply concerning," he said.
Mr Hughes took into account that testing had shown Borbaud was now drug free and that it was sixteen months since his last offence.
The pre sentence report found he was unsuitable for community work orders.
He sentenced him to a six week jail term which was wholly suspended for 18 on the condition that he commit no imprisonable offence.
