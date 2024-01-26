The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Liberals fire back at Labor on after school care pledge

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 27 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Education Minister Roger Jaensch called on the Federal government to deliver in childcare and after school care. Pictures file
Education Minister Roger Jaensch called on the Federal government to deliver in childcare and after school care. Pictures file

The Tasmanian government has rubbished Labor's pledge to expand after school care services, and said the Federal government should step in to help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.