Liberals fire back at Labor on after school care pledge

The Tasmanian government has rubbished Labor's pledge to expand after school care services, and said the Federal government should step in to help.
The pledge from state Labor made on Thursday promised to expand outside school hours care in 10 locations across the state, through a $90,000 grant that would pay for equipment, administration and infrastructure upgrades.
Education Minister Roger Jaensch said it was time the Australian Government did more to help Tasmanian families.
But Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the Albanese government's Cheaper Child Care reforms were benefiting families in Northern Tasmania.
"The Australian Government has responsibility for childcare funding and accessibility and their investments in these services have not kept up with demand," Mr Jaensch said.
"Tasmanian Labor want to sprinkle a small amount of money to 10 locations for out of school hours care but this will not solve the problem.
"All it does is shift a cost from their Federal colleagues onto Tasmanians, without a sustainable outcome."
But Labor Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said Tasmanians were better off due to the Albanese government's Cheaper Child Care reforms.
"In fact, 22,000 families across Tasmania are now better off because of our reforms," Ms Polley said.
"According to the latest data, child care costs dropped by 14 per cent in Hobart after our reforms were implemented."
Ms Polley acknowledged more needed to be done.
"That's why we've asked the ACCC to look into the rising cost of child care in Australia and asked the Productivity Commission to look at how we can create a universal early childhood education and care system," she said.
