Tax cuts for 'all Northern Tasmanians' delivered by Prime Minister Albanese

The Albanese Government will deliver more significant tax cuts for Northern Tasmanian taxpayers than they would have received under the plan Scott Morrison legislated five years ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Prime Minister said Labor's new tax cuts, starting on July 1, were designed to provide cost-of-living relief and a fairer tax system.
The average tax cut will be $1,466.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton challenged the Prime Minister to call an election and test voters thoughts on the changes.
Tasmania Labor Senator Helen Polley said more than 40,000 Northern Tasmanians would receive a significant tax cut.
"These tax cuts will help relieve the cost of living pressures all Tasmanians are experiencing," she said.
"In Bass, this means 47,000 Northern Tasmanians will receive a tax cut, and for 40,000 people, it will be a larger tax cut than under the Liberals stage 3 cuts.
"Overall, people living in Launceston or Northern Tasmania will, on average, be $1,343 better off under the Albanese government tax plan.
"This is about relief for the cost of living challenge we are all facing, and it is a superior tax plan than the one legislated by the former Liberal government because it delivers more tax relief for more Tasmanian families."
Senator Polley said the average Australian wage earner on $73,000 per annum will receive a tax cut of $1504, more than $800 extra in their pocket each year than they would have received under Scott Morrison's proposal.
"We're giving a tax cut to every taxpayer in 2024," she said.
The Prime Minister argued that the changed economic circumstances prompted the tax changes.
When The Examiner asked Liberal Bass MP Bridget Archer about the stage three tax cuts in December, she said she was open to discussing changes to the Morrison government's legislated tax laws.
"I think we should be open to having a conversation if circumstances change; it's reasonable to have an open discussion about whether it is the right time for the stage 3 tax cuts to go ahead. Should they go ahead under the current circumstances?" Ms Archer said.
"Unfortunately, we lock ourselves into a sort of a binary on things where, even though the circumstances have changed since those tax cuts were legislated, it becomes politically, really difficult to have a conversation because you're accused of, you know, breaking an election commitment, or you don't believe in lower taxes or whatever it is.
"I think that those arguments do us all a disservice. Whether it's the right time or not, whether it looks like it should or not, we should be able to have a conversation about it, and not in a febrile way. Parliament should make some decisions about how we move forward."
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said Australians would not forgive the Prime Minister for lying about changing the stage three tax cuts.
"The Prime Minister has knowingly and willingly lied to the Australian people," he said.
"And I don't think the Australian people will easily forget or forgive."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.