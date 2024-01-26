'Celebrate being Australian everyday' Mayor on January 26 event criticism

Launceston Mayor Matthew Garwood has defended the council's decision not to hold Australia Day events on January 26.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
An anonymous post on a Launceston community Facebook page complained about a lack of events in the city on Australia Day.
"Every year Launceston has had something to do on Australia Day," the post stated.
"Everywhere else is selling Australia Day merch and celebrating yet Launceston has NOTHING!!!"
"Why should we have to travel to greens beach or Scottsdale when our local council don't plan events. Bring back sky fire or similar to celebrate our country. City of Launceston Official should be ashamed."
Cr Garwood commented on the post, saying the community was free to organise their own events and buy merchandise.
The council "did not make any decision that impacts Australia Day being celebrated on January 26 by our community," he said.
"Everyone remains free to celebrate Australia Day as they choose."
"Who's stopping events? Anyone could organise an event, buy merch, rev their Commodores and pump Shannon Noll as loudly as legally possible!"
In 2019, Launceston councillors voted unanimously to host citizenship and community recognition awards on January 25 instead of January 26 out of respect for the Aboriginal community.
Then Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said hosting events on January 26 had become an increasingly divisive subject.
"There are so many worthy things to celebrate about Australia, its people and cultures," former Mayor van Zetten said.
"However, it's clear that there has been a shift in people's views and that this date is a controversial one for many who feel they cannot celebrate these occasions.
"Hosting our citizenship, awards and other events on January 25 - as some other Northern Tasmanian councils already do - will go some way to ensuring all members of our community can celebrate these events, and what it means to be Australian.
Other Tasmanian councils who do not hold their citizenship ceremonies on January 26 are Hobart, Burnie, West Tamar and Devonport.
The updated Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code means that councils can hold their citizenship ceremonies on January 26 or on the three days before and after.
Cr Garwood said the council had unanimously endorsed its Aboriginal Partnership Plan in March 2023 after a public consultation process in 2022.
"As per the plan, the City of Launceston genuinely values its relationship with local Aboriginal People and community," he wrote.
"Council's decision was about acknowledging what happened more than 230 years ago and choosing to be a more inclusive society that wants to have a more meaningful relationship with every member of its community."
"It's disappointing to read that by being more inclusive, some people feel excluded - on this one day."
"I chose to celebrate being Australian everyday by living here and understanding the incredible privileges we have and share in, sorry if others feel different."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.