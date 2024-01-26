The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Salmon is 'toxic', mining 'destructive': What is left for NW workers?

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 26 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BBF activists have railed against fish farms in Macquarie Harbour, which they blame for the decline in Maugean skate numbers. Picture by Ben Seeder
BBF activists have railed against fish farms in Macquarie Harbour, which they blame for the decline in Maugean skate numbers. Picture by Ben Seeder

The Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) this week launched a media blitz to communicate how industry and conservation can co-exist in West Coast forestry areas like the Tarkine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.