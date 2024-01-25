216 years ago, a tiny Tassie town was Australia's 'capital'

On the road between Beaconsfield and Greens Beach, a historic site marks a fascinating period of Tasmania's history.
York Town - now home to about 70 people - was Northern Tasmania's first settlement site.
But it was also once home to the Australian government.
On January 26, 1808, a coup known as the Rum Rebellion saw Governor William Bligh arrested.
This left Lieutenant Colonel William Paterson, who was running the show in Northern Tasmania, as the acting Governor of Australia.
For the past six years, on Australia Day, a small group has gathered at the York Town historic site to commemorate the unusual turn of events.
Ceremony co-ordinator Peter Kearney said the Rum Rebellion was an important but often overlooked piece of Australian history.
"I think hardly anyone knows about it," Mr Kearney said.
"The stone monument at York Town - hardly anybody knows that's there [either].
"And that's not a monument to Paterson or Bligh, that's a monument to say that this is where the first settlement in Northern Tasmania took place."
Friday's event will take place at 3pm at the York Town historic site.
Anyone interested in celebrating is welcome to attend.
