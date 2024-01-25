Launceston firefighting veteran honoured with Australia Day award

A veteran Launceston volunteer firefighter has been recognised for his years of service protecting the Tasmanian community.
Ian Gabites, who joined the Tasmanian Fire Service's volunteer Hadspen brigade in 1994, is one of three Tasmanian firefighters to receive the Australian Fire Service Medal this Australia Day.
Mr Gabites has been described as a diligent and active volunteer member, serving within the Hadspen brigade, as well as the Quamby Group and the Tamar region.
He has a passion for training, and has responded to fires and emergencies statewide as well as on the mainland.
TFS acting chief officer Jeremy Smith said Mr Gabites, as well as fellow Tasmanian recipients David Hean and Evan Cram, showed "dedication and unwavering commitment" to protecting the community.
"Their selfless diligence and passion to assist our community make them each very worthy recipients of this Honour bestowed on them today," he said.
