Shooters party targets Braddon, Bass as candidates revealed

The Shooters Fishers and Farmers party (SFF) has announced its list of candidates for the next state election and is aiming to gain its first ever seats in the expanded parliament.
Party secretary Philip Bigg said SFF will likely run candidates in all five Tasmanian electorates at the next state election, which is due to happen by early 2025.
The party has the strongest chance in Braddon, Bass and Lyons, and is fielding multiple candidates in each.
The party's top vote-getter is expected to be Lyons candidate and council employee Carlo Di Falco.
He narrowly missed out on a seat in 2021 when he garnered 3175 primary votes, but he said his chances at the next election will be much better.
"There's a better opportunity this time around because it's now 35 seats," he said, referring to the decision to expand the House of Assembly to 35 seats.
"Also with the recent tightening of gun laws here, that will make a lot more firearms owners vote for us than they did last time around."
The party's other Lyons candidates was Mr Bigg, who has managed his family's glazing business for the past decade.
In Braddon, the party is fielding maritime engineer Brenton Jones, who gained 1648 primary votes in 2021.
In Bass, the lead candidate will be Andrew Harvey.
The party is holding an Australia Day BBQ including many of its candidates in Campbell Town.
