Trevallyn Lake closed after blue-green algae outbreak

Popular recreational area Lake Trevallyn has been closed to water users following the detection of a blue-green algal bloom.
The Launceston, West Tamar and Meander Valley councils closed the lake to recreational water users after the detection consistent with the National Health and Medical Research Council's Guidelines for Managing Risks in Recreational Water.
The latest bloom comes after a first instance in the summer of 2006-07 which lasted until the end of the following season.
Algal blooms can make the water unsuitable for recreational activities such as boating, swimming, or fishing.
In very high concentrations, contact with blue-green algae can potentially be harmful and cause issues such as skin rashes, gastroenteritis and eye irritation.
The First Basin remains open to recreational water users, but water will continue to be tested in the Cataract Gorge over coming weeks by the Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers Program (TEER) overseen by NRM North.
Enhanced treatment measures had been put in place to ensure that drinking water drawn from Lake Trevallyn remained safe for consumption.
"The drinking water remains absolutely safe, and we are continuing to monitor the situation," TasWater's head of water and environment services Fran Smith said.
"Our water treatment plant processes are designed to remove and eliminate any harmful compounds, including those from blue-green algae."
NRM North operations manager Andrew Baldwin said that TEER initiated an expanded monitoring regime in response to recent sampling results.
"We have submitted water samples for laboratory testing to confirm algal count, species, and toxicity," he said.
"Noting that further laboratory testing is required to confirm initial assessments, the dominant blue-green algae species appears to be Dolichospermum planctonicum.
"The TEER Program will continue ongoing monitoring, in collaboration with the responsible agencies so that the public can be informed as soon as possible when it is safe to recreate in the lake again."
Hydro Tasmania head of generation operations Jack Penny said high water temperatures created perfect conditions for algal blooms despite the water flowing through the system from Trevallyn power station upstream.
"We've been operating the power station upstream as normal, and water is cycling through the catchment," Mr Penny said.
"Water will continue to flow from Poatina Power Station upstream and we are working with experts about how we can best manage operations as part of a coordinated response to the bloom."
Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesising bacteria which occurs naturally in waterways mostly in low concentrations.
A bloom occurs when there is an environmental imbalance, causing algae to grow rapidly and accumulate into dense visible patches at the surface of the water.
At high concentrations, blue-green algae can impact public health and the environment.
