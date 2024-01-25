The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trevallyn Lake closed after blue-green algae outbreak

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
January 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The view across Trevallyn Lake towards Blackstone Heights. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The view across Trevallyn Lake towards Blackstone Heights. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Popular recreational area Lake Trevallyn has been closed to water users following the detection of a blue-green algal bloom.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.