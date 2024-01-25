The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Category returns to Race Tasmania after decades-long absence

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 26 2024 - 11:02am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trans Am reigning champion James Moffat believes the racing in his series is far more entertaining than Supercars. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Trans Am reigning champion James Moffat believes the racing in his series is far more entertaining than Supercars. Picture by Phillip Biggs

After an estimated absence going back about 30 years, the National Sports Sedan Series will be returning to Symmons Plains.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.