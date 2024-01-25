Category returns to Race Tasmania after decades-long absence

After an estimated absence going back about 30 years, the National Sports Sedan Series will be returning to Symmons Plains.
Joining an already packed schedule at Race Tasmania, due to be held on March 15-17, the V8 saloon series will make the trip over the Bass Strait much to the excitement for those involved.
Director of Garry Rogers Motorsport, Barry Rogers, said it will only add value to a weekend already known for its action-packed racing around the unique, seven-corner circuit.
"The racing that we try to provide with these categories is we have really close, fast, nonstop action, one category off the circuit the next one on," he said.
"There's very little time to sit around, I know you want to go around and get a hot dog from the hot dog stand and there's just enough time for that and as always plenty of action on the track and plenty of noise."
The sedan series will squeeze in alongside Trans Ams, TCRs and Formula S5000s, while the local Hyundai Excels and Tassie Tin Tops series will feature again.
While Race Tasmania does not begin until mid-March, Trans Am two-time defending champion James Moffat was at Symmons Plains as part of a Marcos Ambrose-led driver development combine where he helped expose Tasmania's next motorsport stars to high-powered vehicles.
Ahead of the start of the 2024 season, the former Supercars driver suggested Trans Ams produced a better spectacle than Australia's premier racing series.
"Trans Am cars are just fantastic for the spectators because you see them moving around and they slide around a lot, and what's not to love about a big, high-horsepower V8 engine race car that's rear-wheel drive," he said.
"These cars are a lot more cost-effective and I think there's a really strong argument that the racing that they produce is a lot more spicy than what the Supercars put on, especially in recent years.
"They're a fantastic car to drive, you've really got to muscle them around, they're very basic, but they're very rewarding at the same time."
