Volunteer firefighter suspended over possessing child abuse material

Tasmania Fire Service say they suspended a volunteer firefighter from duty Wednesday night.
The 48-year-old man was charged with possessing child abuse material by the Tasmanian Joint Anti Child Exploitation team, comprising of Australian Federal Police and Tasmania Police.
The man, a Southern Tasmanian brigade volunteer member, was immediately suspended from duty.
Acting chief officer Jeremy Smith said this was distressing news.
"Well-being services are being made available to TFS staff and volunteers as required," Mr Smith said.
"It is not appropriate for us to comment further as the matter is before the courts."
