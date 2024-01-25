The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Mercure Launceston looking fresh as brothers finish 10-year reno

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 25 2024 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the facade upgrade complete, Mercure Launceston owners Alex and Clinton Pentland have finished a five year run of refurbishments. Pictures Craig George
With the facade upgrade complete, Mercure Launceston owners Alex and Clinton Pentland have finished a five year run of refurbishments. Pictures Craig George

If you've been past Mercure Launceston lately, you may have noticed it's had a face-lift.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.