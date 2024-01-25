Mercure Launceston looking fresh as brothers finish 10-year reno

If you've been past Mercure Launceston lately, you may have noticed it's had a face-lift.
New grand arches that grace the front of the building are the result of five years of refurbishments.
The hotel was taken over 10 years ago by brothers Clinton and Alex Pentland, who wanted to revive a building that looked "a bit tired".
"We've got 80 rooms and we've pretty well gutted all of them and fully refurbished them all back up to a four- and-a-half star standard," Clinton said.
"Over the winter just gone we've just done the facade; we did the bar and restaurant first and added another 10 rooms to the property.
"We got to a point where everything inside was done and we thought, 'let's just do the facade and finish off the outside of the building'."
He said the hotel was in a fantastic location, but needed to be brought back to a standard when they took over 10 years ago.
"It was built by the Four Seasons, so it has really solid bones and is a really good hotel. It just needed some TLC," Clinton said.
"We've spent over $5 million on the hotel during the course of the refurbishment to fully bring it back to what we wanted it to be."
Alex said the hotel sat on one of the busier intersections of Launceston.
"It gets a lot of traffic past it, so the facade is bringing it in line with the the rooms inside to complement the city as a highly visible building," he said.
"We've sourced everything as locally as we could, most of those guys have been working with us over the 10 years that we've been working through the rooms; we're still using the same electricians and contractors."
Clinton said ultimately, they'd like to build another level onto the roof.
"Potentially there could be a sky-bar, there's some land up the back as well that we can continue to develop out or up on the roof," he said.
"That's kind of the next vision now that we've fully refurbished the 80 rooms we've got here, and the facade is to just ultimately move on and keep developing and growing the size of the hotel."
