Ambrose-led combine bringing Tassie talents closer to big time

Some of the brightest talents in Tasmanian motorsport have been given a taste of professional racing this week by taking part in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Combine.
An initiative driven by Tasmanian motorsport legend Marcos Ambrose and led by big names such as former Supercars driver and current Trans Am champion, James Moffat, youngsters from across the state have traded in their karts for TCRs, Formula Fords and muscle cars as they take on the unique Symmons Plains circuit.
One of those soaking it all in is Devonport's Denzil Sargent, who said the week had been fantastic for his development.
Naming TCRs as his favourite vehicle for their effective handling and steering, the 17-year-old said the exposure would help after graduating from his eight-year stint with karts and ahead of his transition to Hyundai Excels.
For 39-year-old Moffat, the week of mentoring had been a rewarding experience and said the program, which is in its third year, is invaluable to the growth of the sport.
"It's a fantastic week and just seeing young kids have the opportunity to drive a number of different race cars throughout the week is great for their progress," he said.
"They're a really great bunch of young kids, they haven't been the most excitable bunch but they've been very sensible on track."
Director of Garry Rogers Motorsport, Barry Rogers, pointed out that perhaps the biggest barrier to juniors rising through the motorsport ranks was cost, and said the combine was an effective way of helping those without heavy financial backing to experience the sport at a higher level.
"It's so different to ball sports in that the equipment is so expensive, so unfortunately with motorsport, on the way to the pinnacle it often filters out the kids that don't have the money and might have great talent, but they don't have the money to progress," he said.
"So we try and give them a pathway that they can press on and hopefully keep climbing to the top without huge bank accounts."
TCRs and Trans Ams (among many other categories) will return to Symmons Plains on the weekend of March 15-17 for Race Tasmania.
