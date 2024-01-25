The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Ambrose-led combine bringing Tassie talents closer to big time

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 26 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Devonport's Denzil Sargent with current Trans Am champion and former Supercars driver James Moffat at Symmons Plains. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Devonport's Denzil Sargent with current Trans Am champion and former Supercars driver James Moffat at Symmons Plains. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Some of the brightest talents in Tasmanian motorsport have been given a taste of professional racing this week by taking part in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Combine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.