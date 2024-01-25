Furore as new funding deal for rescue Helicopter cuts out charity

Funding from Westpac Bank for the state's rescue helicopter service has been renewed for another two years, Health Minister Guy Barnett said on Thursday.
But the deal has reignited a long-running stoush between the government and the charity that previously raised money for the service.
The rescue program, which is also financed partly from the public purse, has been running in Tasmania since 2000 and has carried out numerous rescues and searches and saved dozens of lives.
Mr Barnett said the deal would enable the purchase of specialist equipment, training, and other services to enhance the rescue program.
But news of the Westpac funding renewal prompted criticism from Tony Harrison, the chairman of the Air Rescue Trust, which handled private donations to the service, including from Westpac, up until this month.
"We're incredibly disappointed because what it means is the service is missing out on other potential sponsorships that we were negotiating," Mr Harrison said.
"We had some good prospects and had a target to more than double fundraising."
He said under the new direct funding arrangement, donors to the service, including Westpac, would no longer receive tax deductions for contributions.
"They'll miss out on public public donations, the sponsorships won't come to fruition now because there's no tax deductibility for donations to a government," Mr Harrison said.
He said this is likely to result in an increased financial burden for Tasmanian taxpayers.
Mr Harrison also questioned why the government was now only announcing a two-year sponsorship with Westpac.
"We'd negotiated a five-year agreement at an increased sponsorship with Westpac, so that's now been reduced to a two-year agreement."
He also claimed that procurement decisions going through the government would be much slower than they otherwise would have been had the charity continued in its fundraising role.
He said the charity in its 23-year history had never knocked back funding requests from the service.
Mr Harrison confirmed the trust is now being wound up, after the decision of the government not to renew its sponsorship licence, preventing it from raising further money from Westpac.
"We were a volunteer-only board and now we've just been abandoned, it's very disappointing."
Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said the decision to cut out the charity was in the best interests of Tasmanians.
"In terms of gaining value for money from the [Westpac] sponsorship, we've taken the decision that a more direct relationship with Westpac is actually more beneficial for the flow of the sponsorship," he said.
"We are now directly talking to Westpac, but secondly [it allows] us to more directly spend the money on what we need without having to go through a third party about what we need and applying for the money."
"We had a model established some 23 years ago through a trust which has served quite us well for that period."
It is believed that one of the motivations of the government and the Health Department in overhauling the funding model was the charity's high administrative costs, with just 51 per cent of its revenues returned to the rescue service in the 2012-2021 period.
When asked about the trust's administrative costs, Mr Webster said: "The trust was set up as a charity, it naturally had administrative costs, but it also raised money other than from the Westpac sponsorship.
"We just decided that this direct relationship [with Westpac] presented more value for money," he said.
A Health Department spokesman said the Westpac Helicopter Rescue Tasmania trust's decision to wind up was not forced by the government and that it was welcome to continue to raise funds from other non-Westpac sponsors.
"The state government is not responsible for approving or ending the charitable status of any organisation - national laws apply," he said.
"If the trust are able to attract significant income from private donors other than Westpac, which they can use for the purpose of enhancing the aero-medical services, then we would welcome them continuing to operate."
Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow said the government had botched the handling of the rescue service's funding.
"The state government has handled this issue badly from the start, and now appears to have sidelined the Air Rescue Trust for no apparent reason and as usual, has been economic with the truth about their reasons for doing so," she said.
