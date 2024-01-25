After school care plan will ease cost of living pressures: Labor

Tasmanian Labor on Thursday proposed a plan they say will help expand after school care while easing cost of living pressures.
If elected, Labor would expand outside school hours care in 10 locations across the state, through a $90,000 grant that would pay for equipment, administration and infrastructure upgrades.
They say consultation with the care sector found if providers were assisted with upfront costs for these upgrades, they would extend after school care into new areas they wouldn't have otherwise been able to enter.
Chief executive of child care provider Thrive Group, Ed Beswick, said Labor's plan "would be a lifesaver".
"There are a lot of families out there that we hear from on a daily basis that are currently struggling to access care," Mr Beswick said.
"It's going to make a huge difference to their ability to access additional jobs, additional hours of work, and also just respite."
He said children who attend early learning services achieve better socialisation and communication outcomes compared to their peers who do not.
"They also have better outcomes as part of their school and schooling environment," he said.
"At the moment, we supply education care services to over 1500 children, so that's around 1000 families across the state."
Labor education spokesperson Josh Willie said he would like to see the state government be more active in the education and care space.
"We've been talking about this policy for a number of years now, the state government could pick this up and run with it," Mr Willie said.
"I think the only way that's going to happen is through a Rebecca White-led Labor government because after 10 years of Liberal government, they've shown that they're not interested in stepping into this space to help working families."
The state government was approached for comment.
