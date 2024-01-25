'Do you want to race?' Driver punished for drag race around Launceston CBD

A 20-year-old Deloraine man who raced another driver around the Launceston CBD was provoked by another driver, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Khan Sebastian Egger pleaded guilty to operating in a public place in a race against another vehicle on September 4, 2022.
He also pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor on March 5, 2023.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said that Egger's Holden Calais was stopped at the lights at the corner of Wellington and Brisbane streets alongside another car at about 12.05 am.
"The defendant revved the car engine and engaged in a head-to-head race in Brisbane Street," he said.
He said police on foot patrol attempted to stop the drivers by waving their hands.
"Both vehicles continued along Brisbane Street and turned into Charles Street," Mr Fawdry said."
"The vehicles could be heard racing through the CBD."
Egger handed himself into the Deloraine police station and told police that a car pulled alongside, and the driver said, "Do you want to race?" and revved the engine.
Egger told police he gave his car a gutful, reaching a speed of 60km/h.
Mr Fawdry said that on March 5, Egger was driving on a straight stretch of Meander Valley Rd when he lost control and crashed into a ditch.
He was taken to friends at Westbury and was lying on a couch when police arrived.
He told them he had a few beers and would not blow all zeroes.
When his blood was tested at the Launceston General Hospital, he returned a reading of 0.186.
He told police he was driving at 110kmh.
Defence lawyer Michael Larcombe said Egger had engaged in a race and used unnecessary acceleration but had not exceeded the 60 km speed limit.
"He was provoked by another driver," he said.
He said the crash had resulted in financial loss on his vehicle, and he spent six weeks in a neck brace because of the injury he received.
Magistrate Evan Hughes said the race had the potential to cause harm to other road users, pedestrians and Egger himself.
He fined him $700 and disqualified him from driving for three months.
Mr Hughes said the crash could cause more significant harm.
He fined him $1200 for driving under the influence and disqualified him from driving for 19 months, which overlapped three months of the street race penalty.
