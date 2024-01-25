Trailblazing police Commander to receive medal for outstanding service

Tasmania Police Commander Kate Chambers will be awarded the Australian Police Medal for her outstanding contribution to policing today.
As part of the Australia Day Honours, she was recognised for her exemplary service, wealth of policing expertise, and ongoing commitment to policing and the community.
She said it was an incredible privilege to be recognised in this way.
"Not only as an individual but I think for Tasmania Police more generally, in the service that we deliver to the community," she said.
"This is a tremendous honour and privilege for me, and I'm extremely proud."
Commander Chambers first joined Tasmania Police in 1997 and was promoted to Commander of the Northern Division in 2023.
Throughout her diverse career she's spent time in search and rescue and worked with the Australian Federal Police in the counter-terrorism department.
But her proudest moments have been in the success of others.
"And watching other young females come through our organisation, watching the support that we offer each other and the leadership that we experience on a daily basis," Commander Chambers said.
"One of the proudest moments for me is watching the joy that my career has brought my daughters."
Commander Chambers was the first woman to take the position of Commander in the Northern Division, and said saying yes to opportunities helped her advance to this stage of her career.
"I think that women generally have been very well supported by Tasmania Police and continue to be," she said.
"And as a female with a female partner I have also been incredibly well supported; I think we've moved a long way over the years in that space.
"I'm really looking forward to us moving to to even greater acceptance and equality in our community."
A 27-year-long career doesn't come without its highs and lows, but Commander Chambers said predominately, the lows lead to the highs.
"I've brought an attitude of I can only change someone's experience with what is always a very traumatic day when police turn up," Commander Chambers said.
"I'm very proud of the experiences that I've been able to change and the support that I've been able to offer members of our community along that journey."
