The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Trailblazing police Commander to receive medal for outstanding service

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Kate Chambers in her Launceston office. Pictures Phillip Biggs
Tasmania Police Northern District Commander Kate Chambers in her Launceston office. Pictures Phillip Biggs

Tasmania Police Commander Kate Chambers will be awarded the Australian Police Medal for her outstanding contribution to policing today.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.