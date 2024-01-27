'Bandages, brown string and gaffer tape': Hockey's three-decade wait

To begin this column, I'd like to rewind to nine months ago, when I wrote a piece about Tennis World Launceston.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Detailing the timeline spanning more than a decade in which the centre has tried and failed on multiple occasions to have a clubhouse, an omission which has resulted in the Launceston International moving to Burnie, it resulted in a comment from then-Mayor Danny Gibson.
"The City of Launceston has been working closely with Tennis Tasmania for almost three years to deliver its vision for a new, two-storey $3.1 million facility on the Racecourse Crescent site," he said.
After funding was initially allocated, Gibson explained that the delay in construction caused by COVID-19 meant that by the time they were due to begin, there had been a 40 per cent increase in material and labour costs, effectively killing any chance of the project being completed with the existing funds.
"At this stage, we await the release of the May federal budget to learn if any additional funding is available for the project," Gibson finished.
Tennis World continues to be run from inside a shipping container.
However, there appeared to be a new granule of hope for Launceston tennis fans and players when current Mayor Matthew Garwood announced the proposal to develop the entire Racecourse Crescent precinct.
Due to require state and federal support, it appears to be an effective piece of chicanery to finally get what the tennis centre deserves, but it exposes a massive flaw in funding allocation which continues to plague sports that aren't football or cricket.
The proposal aims to redevelop the worn down, but still functional David Boon Stand with a brand-new one that would benefit clubs based at NTCA no. 1 and no. 2.
It would only be after that when Elphin Sports Centre (home to basketball, badminton and futsal) and Tennis World get a look-in.
But if you were to ask those in the Northern hockey community, even that holographic piece of the funding pie would be welcome.
A 'niche' sport in comparison to football and cricket, hockey's St Leonards home has been subject to desperate pleas for improvement for years, if not decades.
In March of 2023, the precinct finally received $750,000 to improve its main field alongside Hobart's $1.28 million upgrade, but Hockey Tasmania boss Damian Smith said at the time this was not enough to draw high-level competition to the North.
"I can't allocate any significant events in the North until we get it fixed," he told The Examiner's Hamish Geale.
"In the next six years we've got masters teams coming to our state and the economic benefit is huge for Tasmania.
"We'll have men's masters coming to Tasmania in two years' time - 95 teams here for 14 days - and we've also got the women's event next year.
"These are the sort of things we can share around the state if we had facilities at that level."
After spending an afternoon at the Northern Hockey Centre - located behind the athletics track and adjacent to the croquet club - with Northern Competitions Committee convenor, Dr Wayne Ottaway, it appears Smith was understated.
With only one disabled access bathroom shared with the Northern Athletics Centre, a malfunctioning sewage system caused "quite literally sh*t" to stream down the pathway towards the hockey fields at one stage last season.
Then there was the time where games were forced to be abandoned after the lights short-circuited.
There is no first-aid or officials post, the storage area is so small that only five out of the seven clubs based at the precinct can use it and there is very little in the way of disabled access to both men's and women's changerooms.
Dr Ottaway was quick to point out that the hockey community were grateful for the new turf which was laid about a month ago, but he said the continual DIY fixes for the mounting issues facing the centre are getting more difficult to stay on top of.
"It's always nice to have things working from the get-go, as opposed to band-aids, bandages, brown string and gaffer tape, which is what we've had to do sometimes," he said.
"The hockey community here have been extremely patient, but the patience is wearing thin, we've been bashing our head against the wall for 15 years."
In fact, inside a proposal for a redevelopment of the centre which Dr Ottaway said had the backing of both the council and state government, and included a written letter of approval from Northern Tasmanian Athletics, it claims the Northern hockey community have been banging their head against a wall for double that time.
"The site at St Leonards is an ageing piece of council infrastructure over three decades old, fails to meet contemporary standards, and is no longer fit for purpose," it read.
As with the tennis centre having their international tournament stripped from them for the foreseeable future, the men's masters nationals set to be held in Tasmania in 2025 - an event which Launceston would be easily capable of hosting with the right facilities - will also pass the North by should conditions stay the same.
But Dr Ottaway, who admitted that watching the federal government pour money into the AFL team and maligned stadium was demoralising, remained admirably positive that national-level hockey would return to Launceston.
I understand why the council paired tennis and Elphin to NTCA, because it looks like the federal government will only support mainstream sports.
Unfortunately for hockey, croquet does not quite have the same pull.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.