House of the Week | Elegance resides beside the river

BED 4 | BATH 4 | CAR 8
Nestled at 364 Motor Road in Deviot, this extraordinary residence stands as a testament to elegance and functionality, with a design inspired by a captivating blend of French Provincial and Hamptons styles.
"The property offers an unparalleled living experience, boasting stunning water views that redefine the essence of picturesque living," Bec Gardner of The Agency said.
Upon entering, the versatile floorplan unfolds revealing three spacious living areas that seamlessly cater to diverse lifestyles. The heart of this home is a gourmet chef-inspired kitchen, complete with a convenient butler's pantry, ensuring a perfect blend of style and practicality. This culinary haven is complemented by three striking bathrooms, exemplifying ultimate comfort for residents and guests alike.
The main suite stands as a private retreat, featuring a stunning ensuite complete with walk-in-shower and a luxurious freestanding bathtub. Thoughtfully separated from the other bedrooms, it offers an intimate space to unwind.
The thoughtful design extends to the outdoors, where sun-filled decks grace the front of the house, providing an ideal setting for outdoor enjoyment.
"Every room within this residence offers a breathtaking view of the Tamar River, creating a connection with nature that is both inspiring and tranquil," Bec said.
Beyond the main residence, additional features include a fully lined garage/workshop, catering to creative pursuits and hobbies. Adding to the allure of this property is a fully self-contained cabin, complete with a private deck and water views. An outdoor bathtub further enhances the unique experience this property offers, allowing residents to indulge in the natural surroundings.
As you explore the grounds, you'll encounter a harmonious mix of native forest, vegetable gardens, and coastal landscapes, creating an oasis that reflects the beauty of the surrounding environment.
Scattered throughout these lush gardens are multiple accommodation options and amenities, offering versatile opportunities for additional income. These spaces can be utilized as extra accommodations, teenagers' retreats, or listed on platforms like Airbnb, enhancing the property's appeal and financial potential.
Discover a lifestyle that seamlessly blends sophistication, comfort, and opportunity at this remarkable address.
