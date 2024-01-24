Feature Property | Architecturally elevated

BED 3 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Prepare to be captivated by the transformed beauty of 327 Gravelly Beach Road - an exemplar of architectural skill and craftsmanship that under the stewardship of new owners has been elevated to even greater heights.
Expressing sleek and contemporary lines, both internally and externally, the property has undergone a complete renovation allowing it to possess a new level of simplistic elegance.
Originally constructed in 2009, this remarkable home now possesses the high quality kitchen, bathrooms and interiors befitting of its clever use of space, light and material. This includes an elegant master suite with ensuite bathroom, walk-in robe and river view from its pride of place location on the upper level.
A large and fully landscaped front garden leads towards the river and walking trails of the area. To the rear, accessed via a small laneway is a pair of oversized garage spaces that adds functionality.
The use and addition of extensive glass panels provides clever interplay between the courtyard spaces that wrap the long edges of the building and provide both public and private recreation spaces, including room for both outdoor dining and an intimate hot tub. The exterior and gardens have been thoughtfully designed for low maintenance and to be in keeping with the coastal environment.
