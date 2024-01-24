The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Passionate Tatchell eager to enhance quality of footy coaching in Tasmania

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 25 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 10:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Tatchell has been appointed AFL Tasmania's Coach Education and Development Lead. He is pictured with his 2023 AFL Community Coach of the Year award. Picture supplied
Will Tatchell has been appointed AFL Tasmania's Coach Education and Development Lead. He is pictured with his 2023 AFL Community Coach of the Year award. Picture supplied

East Launceston Junior Football Club's Will Tatchell has been appointed AFL Tasmania's Coach Education and Development Lead and will be based in the North.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.