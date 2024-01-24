Passionate Tatchell eager to enhance quality of footy coaching in Tasmania

East Launceston Junior Football Club's Will Tatchell has been appointed AFL Tasmania's Coach Education and Development Lead and will be based in the North.
The Lions' coaching coordinator, who was awarded the 2023 National Community Coach of the Year, will start his role in coming weeks.
He has extensive coaching experience, ranging from Auskick to the State League where he served as a senior premiership assistant coach with North Launceston.
He also helped develop East Launceston's first coaching handbook.
Tatchell also previously coached at East as well as working with the NTJFA representative and Tasmania Devils programs.
"I'm enthusiastic about the significant role our coaches play in teaching our local players in our game," he said.
"Coaches are vital at every level of football and I am dedicated to ensuring that our coaching community becomes even more valued, robust, skilled, and cohesive, contributing to the growth and success of football throughout our state."
AFL Tasmania community football manager Tom Barwick spoke of Tatchell's passion.
"Will has had involvement at various levels of football across the state and his eagerness to develop and improve coaching support and standards were evident throughout the application process," he said.
Meanwhile, Michael Hoyle has been appointed Competitions Lead, managing the TSL in the league's final year.
Hoyle recently worked as AFL Tasmania's match review officer, reviewing reports from matches across all Southern and NTFA competitions.
Outside of football, Tatchell is the owner, founder and brewer of Van Dieman Brewing and also runs a podcast - Way Out on The Wing - with fellow passionate footballer Nic 'Worm' D'Emden which they started in 2021.
He goes by the nickname Wildus on the show.
