The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Brian James receives medal for 22 years of SES service

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 26 2024 - 8:03am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian James has volunteered for the Tasmanian State Emergency Service for the last 22 years in the Launceston and West Tamar areas.
Brian James has volunteered for the Tasmanian State Emergency Service for the last 22 years in the Launceston and West Tamar areas.

Brian James has been recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours with a Emergency Services Medal for his 22 years of volunteer assistance towards road crash rescues.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.