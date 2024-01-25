Brian James receives medal for 22 years of SES service

Brian James has been recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours with a Emergency Services Medal for his 22 years of volunteer assistance towards road crash rescues.
In his time with the State Emergency Service, Mr James has achieved nationally recognised training in public safety and he continues to attend training each fortnight along with attending incidents.
In a statement from the SES, Mr James, aged 85, was referred to as a mentor to new volunteer members due to his wealth of knowledge about equipment and operating procedures.
"Brian is always on hand to attend induction training with the new recruits," the statement read.
"Brian can also be found at the Northern Region Headquarters on a weekly basis where he joins a small, dedicated group of volunteers who come together to do odd jobs around the unit.
"These jobs range from a minor repair through to transferring vehicles from one end of the state to the other."
SES executive director Mick Lowe said Mr James was one of three SES volunteers to receive an Emergency Services Medal this year.
Raymond Cooper received a medal for 41 years of continuous service and Frances Manning received a medal for her seven years of service.
"As they receive their award, on behalf of Tas SES, I thank them for their unwavering dedication, passion and commitment to the Tasmanian community," Mr Lowe said.
"Their enthusiastic and long-standing commitment to upholding the values of Tas SES make Raymond, Frances and Brian very worth recipients of an Australia Day honour today."
