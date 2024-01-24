The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Nursing union actively considering industrial action over unmet promises

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:57am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary, Emily Shepherd at the ANMF Office in Launceston Picture by Paul Scambler.
ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary, Emily Shepherd at the ANMF Office in Launceston Picture by Paul Scambler.

The nursing union says it's actively considering industrial action over unmet promises made by the Tasmanian government in 2022 which they say will help retain nurses in the industry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.