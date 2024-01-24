Nursing union actively considering industrial action over unmet promises

The nursing union says it's actively considering industrial action over unmet promises made by the Tasmanian government in 2022 which they say will help retain nurses in the industry.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation said the government had failed to deliver a commitment from 2022 to set up clinical coaches which is leading to significant workload pressures.
The ANMF Tasmanian Branch Secretary, Emily Shepherd, said clinical coaches are mentors who provide supervision and practical support and who can assist clinical nurses and midwives to meet certain competencies.
The commitment to clinical coaches is "a cornerstone of the workforce plan" to support the profession which is "suffering from significant workforce shortages", Ms Shepherd said.
There's a "dire need" to provide comprehensive support for new staff and nurses coming in from other sectors.
"It is also incredibly frustrating for members whose morale is at an all-time low, to know that commitments made in 2022 by the Tasmanian Government following an incredibly challenging time in the COVID-19 pandemic, have not been prioritised, funded and implemented," she said.
The ANMF said it believes the reason why these roles have not been set up is "because insufficient funding was provided for the commitments and hospitals, already grappling with funding constraints, haven't had the budget to implement them."
The ANMF said it is currently surveying members about workload pressures and industrial action is actively being considered.
Ms Shepherd said the ANFM was considering a raft of industrial actions options including members working to the statement of duties and forgoing non-critical duties like washing beds and taking phone calls.
It would also include stop work meetings, she said.
The ANMF said it will continue to consult with members and take their direction as to how they wish to proceed on this matter.
"Our members have been raising workforce concerns for years and are still suffering from workloads as a result of many vacancies and yet, the Government is still not funding commitments designed to improve the situation.
"It really is frustrating, and members are just fed up."
The Health Minister's office has been contacted for comment.
A Department of Health spokesperson said: "The implementation of clinical coaches is an important workforce retention strategy, and has identified that they are employed in a variety of settings across the Tasmanian health system to support all nurses, including those in the early stages of their career."
"Additional investment for clinical coaches is ongoing, with recruiting to positions underway.
"A review of the clinical coach role is being undertaken to ensure that implementation aligns with other established support role that operate as clinical coaches under a different title."
"We continue to grow our nursing and midwifery workforce, and have recently negotiated a new award and agreement for nurses and midwives, including an average pay increase of between 14 and 15 per cent over three years."
