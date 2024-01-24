Versatile pair return to Rocherlea as Tigers prepare to defend their crown

Rocherlea have welcomed back two key players as they endeavour to win back-to-back NTFA premier flags.
Forward-midfielder Brayden Claridge and wing Scott Reitsema have returned to Tigerland after stints with St Pats and George Town.
Claridge, who kicked 53 goals and was named centre half-forward in the NTFA division one team of the year in 2023, is back after two seasons away.
His return is timely given the retirement of gun full-forward Josh Holton who enjoyed a fairytale farewell on grand final day.
Reitsema, who played a pivotal role in the Tigers' 2022 campaign, is back after a consistent season with the Saints.
Coach Josh Ponting said he was thrilled to get them back in the fold and excited to see what they would bring this year.
"They're two pretty key positions on the ground the boys will probably play and go through."
Ponting said Claridge would help fill the void left by Holton who booted 46 goals last year, including five in the big dance.
But he said Claridge, who played in St Pats' 2022 premiership and last year's losing grand final, would also run through the midfield.
"He's always had that talent, he's started putting it all together now and putting it on the scoreboard forward of the footy," Ponting said.
"But he's not a one-trick pony anymore, he can play a bit of midfield too.
"He's got a couple of strings to his bow that we're going to look to unleash this year and he won't just be kicking goals for us."
The coach said Reitsema would give Rocherlea versatility.
"We might throw him around a little bit, he can play a bit of everywhere," he said.
Ponting added the Tigers, who returned to pre-season training on Tuesday, would only be missing two players from their premiership team, with Holton and Cody Gardiner (family commitments) out this season.
"We feel like our list is in a really strong position to be able to contend again and we'll just play it by ear," he said.
Rocherlea defeated Hillwood by 10 points in last year's decider at UTAS Stadium.
