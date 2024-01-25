Two former premiers receive one of Australia's highest honours

Two former Tasmanian premiers from opposite sides of politics have been appointed officers of the Order of Australia this Australia Day.
Former Labor premier Lara Giddings has received the award or distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania as well as community work.
Former Liberal premier Robin Gray has received the award for distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Tasmania, to economic development and to the agricultural sector.
At 23 years old, Ms Giddings was the youngest woman to be elected to an Australian parliament in 1996.
She lost her seat in 1998, but was re-elected in 2002 and served until 2018.
Ms Giddings became Tasmania's first female premier in 2011 after former premier David Bartlett stood down from the role.
She led the party and the state until Labor's defeat in the 2014 election.
Ms Giddings said she was humbled to be appointed officer of the Order of Australia.
"This honour is the highest honour a civilian can be bestowed by their country," Ms Giddings said.
"My dad was someone who loved the honours system and he was very proud of being an OAM himself as his father was an OAM too.
"I can certainly feel my dad's pride and my granddad's pride as well."
Mr Gray worked as an agricultural consultant in Launceston before he was elected to state parliament in 1979.
He took over the party leadership two years later and became premier for the state in 1982.
Mr Gray served two terms in the top job until the Liberals were defeated in the 1989 election.
He notably recorded the highest number of person votes ever in a state election at the time in 1992.
Mr Gray left politics in 1995.
Mr Gray paid tribute to Judy, his wife of 58 years, when speaking about his award, saying she had always supported his career in addition to being a mother of three children and working as a registered nurse.
He said many of the initiatives he and his ministers worked on during the 1980s continued to benefit Tasmanians, such as power scheme developments, irrigation schemes, and development of the salmon and sparkling wine industries.
"While doing all this, we kept our budget under strict control and limited the growth in the public service - both important disciplines that are overlooked these days by governments everywhere," Mr Gray said.
