Cricket North preview: Philip, Stubbs, Bennett, Storay to give teams lift

Nathan Philip, Lyndon Stubbs, Will Bennett and James Storay are among the big names returning to the Cricket North competition on Saturday.
And they come in during the middle of two classic encounters.
South Launceston, who regain the big-hitting Philip as well as talented young batter Oliver Knowles, are 1-78 chasing Riverside's 237.
On a Windsor Park-pitch favourable to batters last weekend, Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson is keen to see his side bat most of the day.
Meanwhile, Riverside captain Peter New is hoping Stubbs' return from long-term injury can give the Blues a spark.
"He had a slight tweak just before Christmas so we didn't want to take any risks with him and he's got his body right so he's back in the side this weekend," he said of the veteran seamer.
The Blues will also look to make use of medium-pacer Jack Colgrave who comes into the side with Tom Garwood and Sol Scott unavailable.
Philip and Knowles substitute in for Michael Jones and Tom Hawkins.
One of the incoming players will replace first-drop Jones at the crease after he finished unbeaten on 28 runs.
Jones, who also captains Clarence in the CTPL, will retire not out while his replacement starts on zero.
They will join Jackson in the middle who is 49 not out.
New wants to put them under pressure from the get-go.
"It's always important, especially in red-ball cricket, that you're switched-on in the field because in the long format a little spark can go a long way, whether it be a diving stop that saves four or a run-out," he said.
Invermay Park will see Mowbray try and fight their way back into the contest against Launceston.
The Eagles were all out for 161 before the Lions finished on 5-147.
Much like a Test match, the former will be looking to knock over Launceston quickly before posting a competitive score and bowling again.
Conversely, the Lions want to get ahead by as many runs as possible in their first innings to pursue an outright win.
"Taking early wickets will be the key and our bowlers did a great job of that last week so hopefully we can replicate that," Launceston skipper Cam Lynch said.
The Lions are expecting to be without Greater Northern Raiders players Alistair Taylor, Dravid Rao and Charlie Eastoe while welcoming back all-rounder Bennett.
Lynch said it was challenging to lose three handy players halfway through a match.
"Juggling that can become a bit tricky but we have faith in the guys coming in," he said.
The teenagers were all the rage for the Eagles last weekend with Tom Dwyer (56 from 98) and Lachie Clark (46 not out) the best of the batters.
"Thomas really set up that first session for us with his positive nature," captain Luke Scott said before noting Dwyer scored a century in school cricket this week for St Patrick's College.
For Scott, it was great to see all-rounder Clark, 18, rewarded for his batting diligence as the youngster has had a lot of focus on his bowling this season.
Pace bowler James Storay makes a timely return while Clark, Dwyer and Ben Spinks were a chance to return to the Raiders.
Top-team Westbury have the bye and host Riverside next.
