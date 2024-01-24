New pathway for renewable energy developments announced

Major renewable energy projects will now be able to be assessed through a special approvals process, designed to remove regulatory hurdles and delays such as those that have held up the Robbins Island wind farm development.
Energy Minister Nick Duigan has announced that significant renewable energy projects will be able to be assessed under the state's major projects approval process, which takes decision-making away from local councils.
He said under the Renewable Energy Approval Pathway, a project case management team would be assigned to a proposed development and a cross agency team to co-ordinate the pre-assessment process.
Mr Duigan said definitive guidance on information requirements would be provided to proponents in the early stages of a development proposal
"What this is about is finding the best way forward and I think the major projects approval pathway really is that opportunity for us," he said.
"We want to make it a better, cleaner, more efficient process."
Labor's energy spokesman Dean Winter said the government's announcement amounted to an admission that planning processes around renewable energy projects had failed.
"We've seen projects like Robbins Island stuck in a planning process for six years," he said.
"And this is at a time when Tasmania needs more power."
