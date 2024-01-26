Bellamy's Organic future in Launceston uncertain after office closure

Chinese-owned infant formula producer, Bellamy's Organic, has closed its long-established Launceston office, and mystery surrounds the firm's future in the city.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Bellamy's Organic Melbourne-based head of human resources, Annie Cheng, said: "We have recently relocated our Tasmanian-based team to another office building, still within Launceston."
However, when asked by The Examiner, Ms Cheng would not reveal where the new office was situated.
"Our legally registered company address is still the original office location in Tasmania for the short term due to business complexity with address changes," she said.
Bellamy's Organic was founded in Tasmania more than twenty years ago. It was proudly Tasmanian until it was taken over in a $1.5 billion deal by the $25 billion China Mengniu Dairy Company in 2019.
One of the Foreign Investment Review Board's conditions at the time of the takeover was that Bellamy's was required to "maintain its headquarters in Australia for at least ten years."
The company's headquarters were at 113 Cimitiere Street, Launceston, for several years, but recently, a new tenant, engineering company GHD, moved in.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission records Bellamy's Organic and the parent company Bellamy's Australia Pty Ltd's registered addresses and principal place of business at 115 Cimitiere St (sic).
The Bellamy's Organic website lists a post office box in Launceston as the national mailing address and its national point of contact is a Launceston telephone number (03) 63329200.
Ms Cheng said the firm's global brand head office and support functions were based in Melbourne Australia, closer to manufacturing facilities whilst still close to the brand roots.
"As a brand, we continue to source milk products, apples and pears from Tasmanian farmers and are proud to support this industry," she said.
The conditions ordered by the FIRB in 2019 were that:
Treasurer Jim Chalmers' office said the government does not comment on the application of the foreign investment framework to specific cases.
"The Australian Government reviews foreign investment proposals on a case-by-case, risk-based approach to ensure they are in line with the national interest, including national security," a spokesperson said.
When in opposition, Dr Chalmers said of the Bellamy's takeover: "We need to know more about the undertakings that have been given and that they'll be followed through."
Clark MP Andrew Wilkie said the Federal Treasury's dismissal of reasonable concerns regarding Bellamy's compliance with the conditions of its sale to a foreign buyer was very alarming.
"Here we have a significant Australian company that could only be sold to foreigners in 2019 so long as strict conditions were complied with," he said.
"But if it turns out that such conditions amounted to little more than window dressing of what was in reality just another fire-sale, then it's no wonder so many Australians are concerned about foreign ownership.
"I've been calling for years, and continue to call for, a root and branch reform of the foreign investment framework that includes a tougher and more effective Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB),"
Mr Wilkie said reforms should include lower thresholds for FIRB approval, and a ban on the sale to foreigners of all strategic assets including strategic economic assets like broad-acre prime agricultural land.
Bellamy's was established as an organic baby food company by Dooley Crighton-Bellamy and her then husband David Bellamy in the 1990's.
The couple operated from a 121 hectare farm near Longford and the company originally had an office in Tamar Street, Launceston.
As the company grew bigger it moved to Cimitiere Street and became a stock market favourite with market capitalisation on the Australian Securities Exchange rising to more than a $1.4 billion before falling back to $475 million in 2016.
It is understood the company employed about 15 employees in the city in 2015.
A key shareholder was Hobart-based founder of Kathmandu clothing Jan Cameron.
The company's success was driven by China's extreme demand for infant formula, especially after a melamine contamination in China in 2008 which caused many deaths.
In recent months staff numbers in the Launceston office reduced to less than five and company car parking spots were forfeited.
Bellamy's Organic is owned by Bellamy's Australia Pty Limited which is also registered at Cimitiere Street, Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.