Former hospital head accused of blocking referrals to the coroner

Former head of medical services at the Launceston General Hospital Peter Renshaw has been accused in a parliamentary inquiry of blocking at least one hospital death from being referred to the coroner for examination.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
An emergency nurse made the allegation under parliamentary privilege during a hearing for an inquiry into ambulance ramping at Tasmanian hospitals.
Tom Millen appeared before the committee to detail the relentless pressure the hospital's emergency department was under, which he blamed on the mismanagement of senior hospital administrators and clinicians, including Dr Renshaw.
He said Dr Renshaw blocked a case at the hospital from being referred to the coroner, which had been recommended by the deceased patient's doctor, and had contravened the state's Coroners Act by doing so.
Mr Millen said in cases where there was a definitive known cause of death, a death certificate would be signed by the treating doctor or Dr Renshaw.
In other cases, he said a doctor might advise Dr Renshaw to refer it to the coroner.
Mr Millen said he was aware of discussions among staff that issues with patient care might have been a contributing factor in other deaths at the hospital, but these cases had also not been referred to the coroner.
"They have been for a number of years tearoom conversations about 'why did that case not go to the coroner' ... conversations amongst staff who cared for that patient, who saw potential irregularities in the care," he said.
Dr Renshaw retired from his position at the hospital after 37 years following his appearance before the Commission of Inquiry into child sexual abuse allegations within state schools, hospitals, out-of-home care and youth justice settings.
In the final report by the commissioners, he was chastised for misleading the inquiry through fabrications made in evidence and misleading the Health Department secretary and the hospital executive for not conveying instances of child sexual abuse allegations at the LGH when brought to his attention.
"Dr Renshaw's omissions and fabrications amount to misleading our Commission of Inquiry," the commissioners wrote in their report.
"We do not make this finding lightly.
"Misleading a Commission of Inquiry undermines public trust and confidence in the process.
Such an act by a senior state servant is unethical and unprofessional and brings the state service into disrepute."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.