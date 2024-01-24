Is a scooter a motor vehicle and can a rider be charged with drink driving?

Negotiations between Tasmania Police and a defence lawyer will try to resolve whether a scooter is a motor vehicle under the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Act 1970.
The negotiation came after a Newnham man appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on a series of charges relating to an incident on George Town Road on August 22, 2022.
Adam Bradley Arnold, 38, has pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified, exceeding 0.05 (0.139), using an unregistered motor vehicle, using a motor vehicle with no premium cover and riding a motorbike when not wearing a helmet.
Police allege Mr Arnold "did use a motor vehicle, namely a scooter when the said motor vehicle was not registered" under the Road Safety (Alcohol and Drugs) Act 1970.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker told magistrate Reg Marron that his negotiation with police prosecution would be whether an electric scooter was a vehicle or a personal mobility device.
The City of Launceston Council's website states that E-Scooters can be used at defined speed limits on most local roads, footpaths, shared paths and bicycle paths.
E-scooters cannot be used on any road with a speed limit above 50 km/h.
Police prosecutor Anne Knox told the court that if the case proceeded to a hearing, one expert would be called.
Mr Marron adjourned the case until February 22 at 2.15 pm.
