Mud flats the 'natural state' of Tamar's upper reaches

The confluence of the North and South Esk rivers creates a basin, which acts as a large settling pond for silt carried down by the streams.
Contrary to popular belief, several recent studies have shown that the diversion of water to the Trevallyn Power Station didn't increase the mud, it actually reduced it.
As can be seen when Trevallyn Dam is deliberately lowered from time to time, there is no siltation problem there.
Most of the South Esk's silt is deposited before it ever reaches the gorge, and any residual problem only occurs when its fresh water hits the salt.
That's where the mud forms, which is something pointed out by advocates of a Tamar barrage and lake.
So, although studies indicate that the power station could marginally assist silt removal by aligning its operation to the tidal cycle, its discharge of water away from the port area already helps to a limited extent.
An 1833 map held by the Mitchell Library in Sydney shows swamps on each side of the North Esk mouth.
Notably, there are also three mud islands between Charles Street Bridge and Home Point which later disappeared.
Both this map and an 1832 map held by the Tasmanian Library show extensive mud flats in the basin of the river confluence.
Similarly, the rare photos taken over the years at low tide, instead of the more common and picturesque high tide, show how vessels had to come into port at high tide and settle into the mud as the tide ebbed.
They only became unstuck when high tide returned.
So, when we ask that the mud be "fixed", we need to understand that mud flats are the natural state of the Launceston port.
Over the years extensive dredging campaigns have been undertaken, notably using the Platypus and Ponrabbel II.
While these have been reasonably effective at keeping the shipping lane open, they were expensive and never a permanent solution.
Part of the reason is hydrological and counter-intuitive, involving tides coming into the upper reaches of the estuary flowing faster, thus carrying more silt, than water flowing out to sea.
Generally, the only time this is not true is when the rivers are in flood.
Then huge volumes of water leave the basin at speed, carrying large quantities of silt.
An analysis of river flows and basin silt was done for Launceston City Council over a 10-year period, 2008-2018.
This showed the effect of various dredging, prop-washing and raking campaigns over that 10-year period.
Reference to that analysis shows that raking does carry a cost-effective benefit.
The benefit is largely cosmetic, but isn't that what we want when we say, "fix the mud"?
While it suggests that some silt moves into the channel, this appears to resolve itself when both rivers are in major flood.
It also seems clear that prop-washing at Seaport produces a benefit, when combined with raking.
