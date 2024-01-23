Homeless man remanded in custody after loitering and resist police charges

A 22-year-old homeless man who received bail multiple times in the Launceston Magistrates Court has been arrested and remanded in custody.
Jai Cameron Lunt of no fixed address was bailed on Monday after appearing on charges of attempting to steal cigarettes at Woolworths, a count of breaching a restraint order and breach of bail by going within 10 metres of a home in Wellington Street.
However, Mr Lunt was arrested overnight on Monday and appeared in court on a count of breaching the conditions of his bail order.
According to a court document, Mr Lunt's bail orders specified that he "must not be found loitering in a public place between 11 pm and 6 am".
Police allege that on January 22, 2024, at Launceston, Mr Lunt was found loitering in a public place after 11 pm.
Mr Lunt was also charged with resisting police on January 22 for resisting two police officers in the execution of their duty by struggling.
On January 23, magistrate Ken Stanton denied a bail application and remanded Mr Lunt in custody to appear on February 12 at 9.15 am.
Tasmania Police prosecutors opposed bail on two of Mr Lunt's appearances.
On January 13, Mr Lunt appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court charged with two counts of stealing with force concerning allegations that he punched an employee at Woolworths petrol station while demanding cigarettes.
Police allege he stole cigarettes worth $442.
On a second count of stealing with force, police allege he used force on a man to steal cigarettes.
He also appeared on a count of burglary, three counts of stealing and two counts of destroying property on January 13 concerning allegations at Meadow Mews.
He was arrested on January 14 and refused bail in after-hours court.
On January 17, Mr Lunt received bail and was ordered to reappear on February 22 2024.
The court heard during hearings that Mr Lunt had no fixed address and intended to stay with a friend in Prospect Vale.
In one bail order, he was ordered to attend the Forensic Mental Health Service but did not turn up and was subsequently charged with breach of bail.
The court heard that there was nowhere Mr Lunt could go.
The court also heard during the process that he did not have mental health problems but was affected by drug use. Mr Lunt denied drug use.
In one hearing, Mr Lunt read a lengthy letter suggesting police had set him up and accused them of corruption.
Mr Lunt first came to police attention on January 3-4 when he was involved in a siege-like situation with police in Wellington Street.
