Raider's Guide chasing triple-treat bonus at Launceston Cup

After a thrilling night of competition, six quality heats for the Group 2 Launceston Cup have set the stage for Saturday's eagerly-awaited final.
The stakes are high, with the final boasting a total prize pool of $90,000, with $60,000 for the victor.
The 'road to the final' held at Mowbray on Monday night saw standout performances from pre-post favourites Raider's Guide and Fast Minardi, who secured their places with victories in the initial two heats.
Notably, both are also finalists for the 2023 Greyhound of the Year.
Raider's Guide, coming off triumphs in the Group 3 Devonport Chase and Hobart Thousand, stands to claim a $25,000 bonus through the Triple Treat Connections Bonus if successful.
Trainer Paul Hili adds an intriguing element to the final with two littermates, Fast Minardi and Nitro Harvey, both securing spots.
Drawing the coveted inside two boxes, the Loira trainer will be confident in Launceston, where boxes one and two have triumphed in 37 per cent of cup races (515 metres) since 2015.
Saturday will also include the annual awards night dinner, which will celebrate Tasmania's leading trainer, owner and breeders and crown the 2023 Greyhound of the Year.
Tasracing chief executive officer Andrew Jenkins said Saturday would be a celebration of racing in Tasmania both on and off the track.
"The Launceston Cup holds a special place in Tasmania's greyhound racing calendar and Tasracing commends all participants for their dedication with the stakes higher than ever," he said.
"The Triple Treat Connections Bonus adds an exciting dimension to the Launceston Cup, providing an opportunity for greyhound owners and trainers to reap additional rewards for their achievements across key racing events.
"The LGRC awards night is a special occasion that honors the remarkable achievements of individuals and their greyhounds within our racing community."
