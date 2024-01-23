New homestay program to pair refugees and migrants with locals

A new homestay program will provide newly arrived people from humanitarian and refugee backgrounds with a place to live by pairing them with a local who can provide a room to rent.
Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC Tas) is launching a pilot homestay program which hopes to address housing challenges and the process in which refugees settle into a new place.
MRC Tas's Accommodation Services Manager Mae Shell De Sesto said the program will help to foster connection in the local community.
"The homestay program is where homes transform into bridges, cultures intertwine, and a shared sense of belonging turns Tasmania into a global community," she said.
While the project is in its early stages MRC Tas CEO Gillian Long said there was a lot of interest from both host families and migrant communities.
MRC Tas hopes that it will be an opportunity for migrants and refugees to fully immerse themselves in the local culture, language and customs.
MRC Tas previously ran a similar program for people from asylum seeker backgrounds which Ms Long said was very beneficial for new arrivals and taught them how to shop in Tasmania, how to drive, get a job and learn about civic responsibilities.
"It's a very effective way of supporting people to settle quickly in a new environment," she said.
Host families will receive support from MRC Tas both before and during hosting, including training and guidance, ongoing support and regular check-ins.
All dwellings will be inspected to ensure they meet the necessary standards before a homestay agreement is arranged.
The program will be rolled out across the state and MRC Tas is hoping to hear from those who have a spare bedroom that they could rent out to a newly arrived person.
The MRC Tas homestay program is funded by the Tasmanian Government.
