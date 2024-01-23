The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Patients stored in cupboards, airlock areas at LGH, inquiry hears

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 23 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patients stored in cupboards, airlock areas at LGH, inquiry hears
Patients stored in cupboards, airlock areas at LGH, inquiry hears

Patients awaiting access to the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department have been placed in an old storage cupboard on occasion, an emergency department director has told a parliamentary committee.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.