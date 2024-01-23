Patients stored in cupboards, airlock areas at LGH, inquiry hears

Patients awaiting access to the Launceston General Hospital's emergency department have been placed in an old storage cupboard on occasion, an emergency department director has told a parliamentary committee.
Royal Hobart Hospital emergency director Paul Scott appeared at an inquiry into ambulance ramping on Tuesday and told the committee that access block to the Launceston emergency department meant paramedics and other health workers needed to get creative at time in the use of non-clinical areas.
"Launceston, for example, has patients in corridors for greater than 24 hours," he said at Tuesday's hearing.
"There is access to an old cupboard and they remove the shelves and have patients in the cupboard.
"They've used airlock areas."
Dr Scott said having patients ramped in corridors caused congestion and were inappropriate for privacy and assessments.
A Northern intensive care paramedic with 24 years experience, Hamish Wallace, told the committee he had an elderly female patient who was dying in an airlock at the LGH while waiting for room to be made for her in the emergency department.
He said he had to make the sad decision for a crew to take her home so she could die more comfortably in better surroundings.
"The team that took her into the hospital then took her back," Mr Wallace said.
"That patient didn't deserve to die in the airlock.
"We're not not supposed to do that, but that's what we did on that night and the patient died comfortably in her own bed."
Committee chairwoman Rosalie Woodruff said from the hearings, it was clear that paramedics and hospital staff had been forced to use every space available due to access block to proper beds.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government was acting to improve efficiencies in emergency departments.
"We appreciate the feedback from the community, we appreciate the feedback from the experts, we've acted on that and know that there is more work to do," he said.
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said the party's plan to put more investment into district hospitals would ease bed block and ambulance ramping across the state.
