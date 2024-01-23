Tasmanian Sri Lankans to host festival of cricket, culture in Hadspen

The second edition of the Battle of Tassie Sri Lankan Lions will be held at Hadspen Recreation Park on Friday, Australia Day, as the country's Tasmanian community come together for a day of celebration.
Four teams - two from the Hobart SL Lions Club, one from Launceston Lions and another from Cradle Coast Lions (Devonport) - will converge on the TCL premier league ground for a festival of cricket as home side Launceston aim to defend their champions status.
While the cricket, which features the likes of Sri Lankan first-class player Vishwa Ranga, will be a constant source of entertainment, the day will also feature food trucks with native cuisine as well as activities and games for children.
Member of the Launceston Lions, Amal Ranawaka, said the day promises to be even better than last year's success.
"This is not only for playing cricket, but it's important culturally, playing and meeting up with new people, new friends who moved to Tasmania recently," he said.
"With the Sri Lankan food and then games for the kids, we're expecting more than 100 people to be there."
He said while there would obviously be a strong Sri Lankan presence, the entire Launceston community was encouraged to enjoy the day at Hadspen.
"I invite all the communities and locals to come and join us at this cultural event, because this is a good opportunity to meet the new people and eat Sri Lankan dishes, or to just play with the kids because it's a good day with Australia Day," he said.
"You can just come in with the nice weather at Hadspen and one of the best ways you can spend your public holiday is with these cultural activities."
