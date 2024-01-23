The Examinersport
Tasmanian Sri Lankans to host festival of cricket, culture in Hadspen

Updated January 23 2024 - 4:21pm, first published 4:20pm
The Launceston Lions won the first edition held in Hobart last year. Picture supplied
The Launceston Lions won the first edition held in Hobart last year. Picture supplied

The second edition of the Battle of Tassie Sri Lankan Lions will be held at Hadspen Recreation Park on Friday, Australia Day, as the country's Tasmanian community come together for a day of celebration.

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

