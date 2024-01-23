Newsagency 'due' for success as Powerball jackpots to $150 million

The manager of a Northern Tasmanian newsagency is hoping to break a 15-year drought this Thursday.
Prospect Marketplace News has not sold a division one-winning lottery ticket in more than a decade.
When AustraIians across the country tune into Thursday night's $150 million Powerball - Australia's second-biggest jackpot on record - Ravi Teja will be hoping one of his customers snags the major prize.
"Hopefully we sell the big one," he said.
"It's been like 15 years that we haven't sold any division one, so it's [been] due for a long time.
"Our staff are so excited to sell a winning one - fingers crossed we get it."
The Prospect newsagent is happy to play along with the drama.
Mr Teja has decorated the store with balloons, and posted Powerball-themed reels to the newsagent's social media channels.
He said the store had been getting busier in the lead-up to Thusday's draw.
"They've already started [coming in]," Mr Teja said.
''It's so busy - it'll be busier than ever."
In 2019, a Sydney nurse became Australia's biggest individual lottery winner on record by claiming $107 million in Powerball,
The biggest jackpot on record - $160 million in October 2022 - was split between three tickets.
