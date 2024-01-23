Beauty Point doctor among new interns starting at the LGH

Jess Horton has wanted to be a doctor since she was a kid.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Last week, she started as one of 23 new interns at Launceston General Hospital.
"I just love the idea of giving back to my community," she said.
Dr Horton's family moved from the mainland to Beauty Point when she was a teenager.
The former Exeter High School and Launceston College student graduated from the University of Tasmania last year after completing a general practice placement in Beaconsfield.
She said her first week in the LGH had been "full-on, but really rewarding".
"It's a large system to learn how to work in, but my team has been really supportive and the patients have been lovely and very patient knowing I'm learning the ropes as well," she said.
"There's a few people from up the West Tamar I've been looking after. Every decision, every bit of paperwork I do is impacting someone's health, so it's very rewarding."
Dr Horton is one of 78 new interns starting 12-month contracts with the Tasmanian Health Service.
The 12-month contracts consist of five different terms that include stints in medicine, surgery and the emergency department.
A majority of the 78 interns are Tasmanians who secured medical degrees at the University of Tasmania.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said he was pleased to see such a strong local cohort coming through the system.
"It's so good that the interns are being trained in Tassie and now [on an] internship working with doctors and nurses and others in our hospital system," Mr Barnett said.
"[They're] getting the training that they need to use that wonderful skill and experience for years to come."
The new batch of interns includes 48 doctors at the Royal Hobart Hospital and seven serving hospitals on the North-West-Coast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.