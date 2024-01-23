Statistic that scares leading paramedicine researcher shared

Patients taken to hospital by ambulance have a 10-per-cent greater chance of dying within seven days if they wait more than 30 minutes for admission to the emergency department, a parliamentary committee has heard.
Hearings for an inquiry into transfer of care delays in state hospitals resumed on Tuesday, in which the statistic from a recent New Zealand study was raised by Australasian College of Paramedicine chief executive John Bruning.
"That statistic continues to surprise, but also scare me," he said.
The inquiry has previously heard that a large number of patients are taken to the emergency department for non-critical issues as they have been unable to access a general practitioner.
Paramedic Simone Haigh said pressure on emergency departments could be alleviated through the employment of extra community paramedics to manage low-acuity calls and prevent those patients going to hospital in the first place.
In its submission to the committee, the college stated 13 to 40 per cent of all transfers from aged and disability care facilities to emergency departments could be avoided by providing clinical care within those facilities.
"Even when we have nurses in aged care facilities, we're still having ambulances and paramedics attend and transfer patients because it's felt that it is not safe to leave them in the facility," Dr Bruning said.
"This is a case where that person probably doesn't need the facilities at the hospital, but they need ongoing care which has gone above and beyond what is currently available to them."
Royal Hobart Hospital emergency department director Paul Scott told the committee that emergency departments in Hobart and Launceston relied heavily on locum doctors.
He said this was because many emergency doctors elected to work part-time due to the challenging work environment.
Dr Scott said urgent care clinics should not be seen as a solution to bed block in hospitals which caused ambulance ramping.
"I see them as an alternative to accessing a GP-type service," he said.
"They do not address access block ... they address the patients who have relatively minor illnesses and injuries who can be sorted well in the community," Dr Scott said.
